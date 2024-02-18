Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak today bagged a bronze medal in the women's vault event at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup being held in Cairo, Egypt. Pranati secured qualification to the vault final after a seventh-place finish in the qualification round, with a score of 13.166. She finished third in the medal round with a much better score of 13.620.

With this win, Pranati became only the third Indian to bag a medal in the FIG World Cup series, along with Aruna Reddy, bronze in vault at Melbourne 2018, and Dipa Karmakar, vault gold at Mersin and bronze at Cottbus in the same year.

Mamata Banerjee Extends Wishes To Nayak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media congratulating the Bengal girl for her achievement. "Congratulations to our Bengal girl Pranati Nayak for winning bronze in vault event in the gymnastics world cup 2024 in Cairo! Best wishes for further progress in the global arena!" she said on X.

BJP Questions Banerjee's Contribution

However, the BJP was quick to claim that amid Banerjee's inaction in the Sandeshkhali case, her statement is hollow because the Bengal government did not help Pranati Nayak in her sports dream. "What is Mamata Banerjee claiming credit for? Sandeshkhali is her contribution to the women of Bengal. Nothing else. The truth is that Pranati Nayak had to leave Bengal and shift to Odisha because she didn’t get any support from the TMC-run WB Govt. In fact, she represented Odisha in the 37th National Games, held in Goa in 2023, and won 4 Golds and 1 Silver medal. Odisha CM honoured her with 23 lakh cash award and promised all support. What did Mamata Banerjee do?" asked BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Malviya also shared a photo in which Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was handing over a cheque to Nayak.