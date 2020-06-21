Pranayam boosts immunity to help in fight against COVID-19, says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 21) addressed the nation on International Yoga Day and said that pranayama - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" needed to fight coronavirus COVID-19.

"All of us are doing yoga at home with the family. Yoga unifies people, unifies the world. Yoga is helping us in this fight against this pandemic. The pranayamas help us in building immunity and resolving respiratory illnesses," PM Modi said.

The prime minister noted that Yoga enhances a person's quest for a healthier planet and it has emerged as a force for solidarity and brotherhood. "Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent. The world is realising the need of Yoga even more today due to the coronavirus pandemic. If our immunity is strong, then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism. Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong," noted PM Modi.

"If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying that Yoga helps in establishing harmony between body and mind. "Yoga is a medium that establishes harmony between body and mind, action and thought, between man and nature. Modi ji's efforts led to global acceptance of Yoga, which is a precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity," Shah said.

Several digital events have been organised across the world by Indian missions to mark the day. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.