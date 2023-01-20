Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA announces Rs 5 lakh bounty on two PFI members for killing BJP Yuva Morcha leader

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty reward against two Popular Front of India (PFI) members who are wanted under a case related to the murder of Praveen Nettaru. According to NIA's wanted poster, both the terror associates are residents of Karnataka.

The NIA declared a Rs 5 lakh each against two PFI members- Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, 53, and Masud KA, 40. NIA in its bounty poster stated, "Whosoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the above-mentioned accused persons shall be rewarded." The NIA stated that the informer's identity will be kept secret

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh each against two Popular Front of India (PFI) members- Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, 53, and Masud KA, 40, both residents of Kannada district in Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was killed by unidentified assailants On July 26, 2022, on his way home. The unidentified assailants were on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons.

