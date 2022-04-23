हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prayagraj

Prayagraj horror: Five members of a family brutally killed, house set ablaze

Five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The police suspect that they were all attacked and killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

In a shocking incident, five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The police suspect that they were all attacked and killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

It has also been reported that the house was set on fire after the crime. The incident has sent shock waves among the locals as cases of mass murder have been reported earlier in the district as well.

According to police, the case is being investigated and the district SP had reached the site with a team and forensic experts soon after the incident was reported.

As per the locals, all the family members were sleeping in the courtyard due to the weather when they were brutally attacked by some unidentified men.

Locals noticed smoke coming out from the residence and when they rushed to the spot, they found that 5 members were brutally killed.

The police have launched an investigation but have not been able to ascertain the cause behind the murders yet.

Notably, this is not the first time that a brutal mass murder has been reported in Prayagraj. Last week, four members of a family were stabbed to death in the Nawabganj district of the city.

Soon after, another murder of two people was reported by Prayagraj’s Soranv.

The police are still investigating these cases.

