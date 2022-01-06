Prayers, 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap': How BJP leaders are coping with PM security breach incident

New Delhi: A day after the alleged serious security breach surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Punjab’s Ferozepur, BJP leaders across the country have performed pujas and offered prayers for the long life of Modi.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan reached the state’s famous Gufa temple in Bhopal and performed special prayers for the Prime Minister’s well-being after the incident.

Here are the images from the ceremony!

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs special prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gufa temple in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/FHphfxhE4Y — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda performed 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi.

According to Hindu mythology, 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap', a special prayer dedicated to Lord Shiva is performed to ward of negative energies, calamities and prevents untimely death providing the devotee with a long life.

Here are the images!

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda performed 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi pic.twitter.com/r6J0q1X0gv — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy, which was heading towards a poll rally in the Punjab convoy, was stranded on a flyover due to blockade by the protesting farmers leading to an alleged serious security breach.

Ever since then, BJP leaders, as well as opposition parties including AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have been condemning the Congress government in Punjab for jeopardizing the PM’s security.

While the Congress party, including CM Charanjit Channi, expressed regret over the incident and formed a committee to probe the matter, a BJP delegation met the governor on Thursday and demanded suspension of Punjab’s Home Minister and DGP.

The party also rejected the committee saying those who are involved in the conspiracy cannot deliver justice.

Live TV