'Precaution dose' for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The nation is all set to start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made this announcement in his address to the nation on Saturday (December 25).

Announcing "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers begin from January 10, the Prime Minister also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from January 3.

Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards: PM Narendra Modi (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/TAJ5oAN38v — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

The prime minister used the term precaution dose and did not call it booster dose as it has been generally referred to.

The Prime Minister said that the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Citing global experience that following all preventive measures at the personal level is a big weapon to fight Covid, PM Modi asked people to remain alert and take all precautionary measures.

He, however, cautioned against any panic, adding "I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands."

Talking about the country's preparation to tackle the situation, the Prime Minister said, "India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation."

The Prime Minister also stated that 90 per cent of the eligible population in the country has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 60 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.

He said, "Realising the seriousness of COVID19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90 per cent eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," adding "Over 61 per cent of the nation`s population have received both doses of COVID-19. Every Indian is proud of being part of the world`s largest vaccination programme."

PM Modi further said, "Several states, particularly the ones that are tourism centers, have achieved the target of 100 per cent single-dose vaccinations."

India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Notably, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415, and multi-disciplinary Central teams are to be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

Live TV