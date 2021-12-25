Vaccination for children in age group of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, announces PM Modi in address to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 25) started his address to the nation with his message for Christmas, saying "We are going to enter into 2022 in a week. Today many countries are facing the threat of Omicron."

PM Modi said that vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.

PM Modi said, "In many countries of the world number of infects are increasing due to the new #Omicron variant of COVID. I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly."

PM Narendra Modi said, "India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation."

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the 100 per cent vaccination. He asked the people should that Coronavirus is not gone, therefore, they should take adequate precautions.

Prior to his address to the nation, the PMO tweeted that in about 15 minutes, PM @narendramodi will address the nation.