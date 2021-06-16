हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Pregnant, lactating women should get COVID-19 vaccination: ICMR study emphasises

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a new study published on Wednesday underlined the importance of vaccination for pregnant and lactating women against COVID-19.

Pregnant, lactating women should get COVID-19 vaccination: ICMR study emphasises
File photo

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a new study published on Wednesday underlined the importance of vaccination for pregnant and lactating women against COVID-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the ICMR shared the information. Read tweet below.

In a comparative analysis of data from pregnant women and postpartum women during the first and second wave of COVID-19 it was found that symptomatic cases were significantly higher in second wave with at 28.7% cases compared to first wave with 14.2%.

Also, it was noted that the case fatality rate (CFR) during second wave was 5.7% which is quite higher compare to 0.7% in the first wave.

COVID-19 vaccine, ICMR

Ascertaining the cause of death, the study revealed that the total number of maternal deaths during both the waves of pandemic were 2% (30/1530), of which majority (28/30) were due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The number of symptomatic cases were significantly higher at 28.7% in the second wave (111/387), compared to the first wave (162/1143) when the proportion was 14.2%.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineICMR
Next
Story

Haryana SSC Recruitment: 465 vacancies for male, female Sub-Inspectors released, pay scale Rs 35400 to 112400

Must Watch

PT19M25S

President of Russia and USA to meet at Lakeside Villa in Geneva