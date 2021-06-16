Pregnant, lactating women should get COVID-19 vaccination: ICMR study emphasises

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a new study published on Wednesday underlined the importance of vaccination for pregnant and lactating women against COVID-19.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the ICMR shared the information. Read tweet below.
In a comparative analysis of data from pregnant women and postpartum women during the first and second wave of COVID-19 it was found that symptomatic cases were significantly higher in second wave with at 28.7% cases compared to first wave with 14.2%.
Also, it was noted that the case fatality rate (CFR) during second wave was 5.7% which is quite higher compare to 0.7% in the first wave.
Ascertaining the cause of death, the study revealed that the total number of maternal deaths during both the waves of pandemic were 2% (30/1530), of which majority (28/30) were due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.
The number of symptomatic cases were significantly higher at 28.7% in the second wave (111/387), compared to the first wave (162/1143) when the proportion was 14.2%.