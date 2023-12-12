Prem Chand Bairwa: 5 Must Know Facts About Rajasthan Next Deputy CM

Prem Chand Bairwa, the BJP stalwart from Dudu, Jaipur, is set to assume the role of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, emerging victorious in the recent elections with an impressive margin. With a proven track record in grassroots politics, Bairwa has steadily risen through the ranks, securing consecutive wins and contributing significantly to the BJP's organizational strength. Hailing from a modest background, his journey from social activism with the ABVP to becoming a prominent BJP leader showcases his commitment to public service. As the Deputy Chief Minister, Bairwa brings a wealth of experience, grassroots connect, and leadership skills to contribute to Rajasthan's governance.

1. Emerging Political Leader:

Prem Chand Bairwa, set to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has emerged as a prominent political figure from the Dudu constituency near Jaipur. His recent victory over Congress heavyweight Babulal Nagar in the assembly elections, with a significant margin of 35,743 votes, underscores his growing influence and political acumen.

2. Seasoned BJP Representative from Dudu:

A dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bairwa has solidified his position as a stalwart leader in the Dudu constituency. His triumph against Babulal Nagar, backed by 116,561 votes, not only signifies a recent accomplishment but also builds upon his previous electoral success in the 2013 elections.

3. Grassroots Activism Background:

Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa hails from Shreenivaspura village in the Mozmabad tehsil, reflecting his grassroots connections. He initiated his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1995, showcasing an early commitment to social and political causes.

4. Proven Leadership at the Grassroots:

Before stepping into mainstream politics, Bairwa held key leadership roles, notably as the head of the Dudu block organization. His victory from Ward 15 in Dudu in 2000 marked the commencement of a successful political career. Over the years, Bairwa has contributed significantly to the organizational strength of the BJP and has held pivotal positions, including district panchayat member.

5. Consistent Electoral Triumphs:

Prem Chand Bairwa's consistent success in various elections highlights his electoral prowess. His victory as the president of the Dudu block BJP in 2008 and his continuous contributions to the party underscore his commitment to BJP principles and his ability to connect with the electorate. As the incoming Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bairwa is poised to bring his experience and grassroots connectivity to contribute to the state's governance and development.