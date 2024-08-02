'Premature To Intervene': Relief For Centre As Supreme Court Says No To Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme

In a relief for the Central government, the Supreme Court today refused to set up a probe team to investigate the alleged electoral bonds scam. The SC turned down a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme. The apex court said it could not order a roving inquiry into the purchase of electoral bonds on the assumption that it was quid pro quo for the award of the contract.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said it would be inappropriate and premature to intervene at this stage under Article 32 of the constitution.

"The court entertained petitions challenging electoral bonds since there was an aspect of judicial review. But the cases involving criminal wrongdoing should not be under Article 32 when there are remedies available under the law," the bench said.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by the NGOs Common Cause, the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), and others. The PILs from these NGOs allege an "apparent quid pro quo" between political parties, corporations, and investigative agencies under the guise of the scheme.