हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Prepaid mobile phone services to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

He said that restricted 2G Internet service will be restored on the postpaid SIM cards in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir and 10 other districts of Jammu.

Prepaid mobile phone services to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government will restore the voice calling and SMS services on prepaid SIM cards in Kashmir, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said at a press conference in Jammu on Saturday.

He said that restricted 2G Internet service will be restored on the postpaid SIM cards in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir and 10 other districts of Jammu.

Internet was suspended all across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The broadband services were, however, restored later in Jammu region.

Also, mobile and broadband services were restored in the Ladakh region but in Kashmir, all forms of Internet continued to remain suspended.

The government had earlier restored Internet services in hospitals and government offices in the valley.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPrepaid mobileCurfewKashmirSrinagarRohit Kansal
Next
Story

NIA begins probe against DSP Devinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists in J&K

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Man crushed by a truck at Greater Noida toll plaza