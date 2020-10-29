Preparations on for HSRP registration, colour coded stickers in Delhi; check updates

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday (October 29) convened a meeting to review the preparations made by OEM’s and dealers in the national capital to affix the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour Coded Stickers on existing vehicles in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from Transport Department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) manufacturers.

During the meeting, the minister instructed the officials to facilitate and ensure hassle-free affixation of HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers on all vehicles.

In the new version of the website, which will be available for public from November 1, a single website URL, through SIAM, will be available for booking HSRP and colour coded stickers.

NIC will facilitate technical support for the website. After booking of HSRP or Colour- Coded Sticker, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS. The customer will be notified of the same at least 2 days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery.

The website will also enable the customer to avail for the facility of Home delivery of the plate.

Earlier, Gahlot had convened a meeting with SIAM and OEM’s where the major difficulties faced in HSRP registration and affixations were discussed.

He had also issued directions that all enforcement to be halted till all glitches were resolved and further directions issued in this effect.

In a follow-up meeting with Vendors and NIC, the Transport Department had also reviewed the process to expedite the process of stabilization of the single window portal for HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

An official statement from the Minister said, “We have issued strict directions to sensitize the vendors and dealers of HSRP to ensure that customers do not face any delay or inconvenience of any kind. In under 2 weeks, we have increased the number of outlets where the public can avail the facility from 150 to 658."

"The grievance redressal mechanism is also being strengthened so that any dealer who defaults will be directly monitored and answerable to the Transport department," it added.