President Addresses India’s Economic Surge, Record Voters In Independence Day Speech

In the annual address on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu painted a vivid picture of a nation on the rise. Highlighting India’s remarkable economic growth, record-breaking voter turnout, and burgeoning global influence, Murmu’s speech captivated the nation with a bold vision of progress. From celebrating freedom fighters to showcasing advances in technology and social justice, her words underscored India's dynamic journey and its pivotal role on the world stage. Here are ten highlights from President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day:

1. Tribute to Freedom Fighters

The President paid homage to the brave souls who sacrificed for India's independence, emphasizing their role in the nation's history.

2. Economic Growth

India is one of the fastest-growing major economies, with a focus on reducing poverty and achieving global economic leadership.

3. Voter Participation

The recent elections saw a record 97 crore eligible voters, highlighting India's robust democracy.

4. Social Justice Initiatives

She highlighted government programs aimed at marginalized communities, including PM-SURAJ and PM-JANMAN.

5. Women's Empowerment

The government has prioritized women's welfare, with significant improvements in the sex ratio and budget allocations for their empowerment.

6. Climate and Environmental Efforts

India's leadership in combating climate change was emphasized, along with the importance of sustainable practices.

7. National Unity

Dr. Ambedkar's vision of social democracy was highlighted, stressing the importance of inclusion and cohesion in Indian society.

8. Youth and Education

The National Education Policy is fostering a new mindset among the youth, crucial for India's future.

9. Technological Advancements

India is making strides in space exploration, digital applications, and technology-driven development.

10. Global Role

India’s successful G-20 Presidency and its position as the voice of the Global South were acknowledged, underlining the country's growing global influence.