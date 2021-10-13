हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Nath Kovind

President appoints 14 new judges to Telangana, Orissa and Kerala high courts

File Photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (October 13) appointed 14 new judges to Telangana, Orissa and Kerala high courts.

The judges were appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice of India. The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a list of the latest set of appointments.

Those appointed include 12 judicial officers, one advocate and a member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

While seven judges were appointed to the Telangana High Court, four were appointed to the Kerala High Court. The Orissa High Court got three new judges in the latest appointments.

P Madhavi Devi, an ITAT member, has been appointed as judge of the Telangana High Court.

Here is the list of new appointments:

