President Droupadi Murmu Plays Badminton With Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Watch

In an exceptional event, President Droupadi Murmu engaged in a friendly badminton match with renowned shuttler Saina Nehwal. The game took place at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, showcasing the President’s enthusiasm for sports.

The visuals captured President Murmu enjoying the game with Saina Nehwal, cheered on by an enthusiastic audience.

Saina Nehwal’s Memorable Experience

Expressing her joy, Saina Nehwal described the experience as unforgettable. She shared her gratitude, stating, “What a memorable day of my life. Thank you so much President Mam for playing badminton with me.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan described the President’s love for sports in a post on X: “President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton powerhouse, with women players making a great impact on the world stage.”

Her Story – My Story Lecture Series

As part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series, featuring women Padma Awardees, Saina Nehwal will deliver a talk at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The lecture, scheduled for Thursday, July 11, will offer an opportunity for the audience to interact with the iconic sportsperson, who has been honored with both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.