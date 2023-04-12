President Droupadi Murmu Praises Young Entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande For Helping Make Medicines Affordable

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu had a long discussion with 20-year young founder Arjun Deshpande, CEO of Generic Aadhaar at Rashtrapati Bhavan where she praised Arjun for his revolutionary moment in the field of healthcare by making medicines up to 80% affordable for 140 crore Indian citizens. Arjun's relentless efforts in revolutionizing healthcare have enabled medicines at 80% lower cost for patients suffering from multiple diseases, for example, diabetes and cancer. His commitment towards making healthcare affordable has multiplied the growth of the brand across the length and breadth of the country to ensure the benefits of affordable healthcare reach out to the ones in need.

During the discussion, the President praised Arjun for his hard work and dedication, recognizing him as the "wonder kid of pharma" despite being only 20 years old. She also lauded Arjun for his entrepreneurship skill. They also had a brief discussion about Arjun's vision of creating an affordable healthcare ecosystem, especially for Cancer patients who require extensive treatment, and the cost of medicines is often a burden on the patients' families. Generic Aadhaar pharma's steps have been instrumental in providing economic relief to all families.

Arjun's work is also empowering the youth of India, inspiring them to become entrepreneurs and contributing to the growth of the country.



Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Generic Aadhaar, said, "It is an honour to receive appreciation from Honorable President Madam. We currently have over 2000 medical stores and hope to have a total of 10,000 stores across India within the next year and a half. At Generic Aadhaar, our mission has been to make healthcare affordable and accessible for 140 crore Indian citizens. In the last 3 years, we have reached out to the remote corners of India along with metropolitan cities to ensure the benefits of affordable healthcare are accessible to everyone. My mentor Mr. Ratan Tata has a dream of making India's healthcare affordable and accessible and while realizing that, the support and encouragement from Madam President only makes our commitment stronger to create a country where medicine, which is a necessity, does not stay a luxury for few."



Generic Aadhaar is a pharmaceutical company that aims to make healthcare more accessible to every citizen in India. With their unique franchise model, they have established a network of micro-entrepreneurs who are empowered to provide high-quality medicines at an affordable cost to the general public.



Arjun started Generic Aadhaar at the age of 16 and has already made a significant impact in the pharmaceutical industry.