Suva (Fiji): President Droupadi Murmu was on Tuesday conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country's highest civilian award, as she hailed the ties between the two countries and said India stands ready to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, resilient, and more prosperous nation.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji," the President's Office said in a post on X.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Fiji, described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between India and Fiji. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

President Murmu also addressed the Fijian Parliament.

"As India emerges strongly on the global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji, according to your priorities, to build a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous nation. Let us come together to unlock the full potential in our partnership for the mutual benefit of people of both our beloved countries," she said while addressing the Parliament.

She said that despite the vast difference in size, India and Fiji have much in common, including vibrant democracies. She recalled that almost 10 years ago, speaking in this same Hall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined some basic values that unite India and Fiji.

"These include, 'our democracy, the diversity of our societies, our creed that all human beings are equal, and our commitment to the liberty, dignity and rights of every individual'. These shared values are eternal, and shall continue to guide us ahead," she said.

"In my short time here, I can see that the rest of the world has so much to learn from Fiji. The gentle Fijian way of life, the deep-rooted respect for traditions and customs, and an open and multicultural environment make Fiji so special in an increasingly conflict-ridden world. No wonder, Fiji is the place where the rest of the world comes to find its happiness," she said.

She said she was confident that the newly announced projects, including the Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital to be established in Suva, would help to meet the priority needs of the people of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

She also said that it is heartening to know how the “Girmitiyas” and their descendants have been embraced by Fiji when they first arrived here.

"More than 145 years ago, destiny bound our two countries together when 'Indentured' workers first arrived on the shores of Fiji Islands from India," she said.

"Though their early life here was filled with danger and hardship, it is heartening to know how the “Girmitiyas” and their descendants have been embraced by this country. In return, they have contributed immensely to the building of their new homeland through their hard work and diligence."

Earlier, President Murmu was warmly received by President Katonivere at State House where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the bilateral ties.

"At State House, President Droupadi Murmu also witnessed the progress of the 'Solarisation of Heads of State Residences' project, an Indian initiative which was inaugurated in February last year," her office said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called on President Murmu and the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions and agreed to build upon the historic ties and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

She also addressed the Indian community here and thanked the government of Fiji for conferring her with the highest civilian award.

Addressing the Indian community, she said "You came 145 years ago, yet you have not forgotten your culture, your language, your tradition, your lifestyle. That's why I thank you so much."

"With your hard work, discipline and values, ​​you have been successful in all areas of life."

She also said that the Indian diaspora has been a living bridge in the process of strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

"The Fijian Indian community...have helped in the development of this great country," which, she said, in turn, has contributed to "the building of hope in the Pacific region."

"I also thank the Government of Fiji for recognising the contribution made by Girmits and their descendants in building modern Fiji during the recently held “Girmit Day” celebrations," she said, adding that the special step taken by the present Fiji government in declaring “Girmit Day” as a National Holiday and making Hindi the official language in the Parliament are exemplary examples, she added.

She further said that, "Keeping in mind the interests of our diaspora, the Government of India has launched several initiatives including the Overseas Citizen of India Card or OCI Card, to further deepen ties with the Indian diaspora, and to meet their needs."

"For the younger generation of migrant families, we have the “Know India Programme” to connect them with their Indian roots. I am very happy to know that a good number of Fijian youth have taken advantage of this programme."

From Fiji, Murmu will travel to New Zealand and Timor-Leste. Her six-day three-nation visit aims to take India's Act East Policy forward, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.