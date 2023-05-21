President Should Inaugurate New Parliament Building, Not PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the newly-constructed Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu and not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building on May 28.

"The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier this week, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the newly-constructed Parliament building is a 'personal vanity project' of Prime Minister Modi.

He shared a recent picture of the prime minister inspecting the ongoing work in the new Parliament building and said, "The sole architect, designer and worker for the new Parliament building, which he will inaugurate on May 28th. The picture tells it all - personal vanity project."

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building on May 28. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met him on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The present Parliament Building was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present-day requirements.

New Parliament can seat 888 members in Lok Sabha chamber, 300 in Rajya Sabha

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The new building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will also have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square meters.

The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. It will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs, and visitors.