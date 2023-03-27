President Droupadi Murmu To Embark On 2-Day Visit To West Bengal Today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is set to begin a two-day visit to West Bengal, her first since taking office as the President of India. According to an official statement released on Sunday, the President will begin her visit by paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata. Following this, she will visit the Jorasanko Thakurbari, the residence of Rabindranath Tagore, to pay her respects to the revered poet and philosopher.

Later in the day, the President will attend a civic reception that will be held in her honour at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. On the second day of her visit, President Murmu will visit Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. She will also attend the celebrations marking the completion of 80 years of the UCO Bank in Kolkata.

The President's itinerary also includes a visit to Shantiniketan, where she will preside over the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati University. The visit to Shantiniketan, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore, is expected to be a highlight of the President's trip to West Bengal.

President Murmu had recently visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district during a week-long visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. In a tweet from her official Twitter handle, she expressed her admiration for the memorial and the late Eknath Ranade Ji, who was instrumental in its creation.

The President's visit to West Bengal is significant in light of the ongoing political developments in the state. The ruling Trinamool Congress is facing a stiff challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections. President Murmu's visit to the state is expected to boost the morale of the BJP, which has been aggressively campaigning to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress.