Triple Talaq Bill

President Kovind lauds passage of Triple Talaq Bill, PM Modi calls it 'victory of gender justice'

The demand of the opposition to refer the Bill to the select committee and to remove the criminality clause which provides for jailing the husband for three years for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife was rejected.

The government on Tuesday scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha on the back of cracks in the Opposition when the House passed the Triple Talaq Bill. The demand of the opposition to refer the Bill to the select committee and to remove the criminality clause which provides for jailing the husband for three years for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife was rejected.

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring it to select committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against. The government, which does not have a majority in the Upper House, still managed to have smooth sailing for the Bill.

Reacting after the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the decision saying that an archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history.

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today! I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history. This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq. The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society."

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Passage in the Rajya Sabha of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill completes Parliament's approval of ban on the inequitable practice of triple talaq. A milestone in the quest for gender justice; a moment of satisfaction for the entire country."

Many MPs, including Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, rejoiced at the decision.

