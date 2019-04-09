President Kovind launches 'CRPF veer pariwar mobile' app to help families of martyrs

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday launched 'CRPF veer pariwar mobile' application to help the families of martyrs.

Earlier, President Kovind paid tribute to martyred CRPF personnel at National Police Memorial on the occasion of CRPF Valour Day 2019. He also presented medals to families of CRPF personnel martyred in line of duty. The president also presented medals to 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in February 14 terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute at National Police Memorial on the occasion of CRPF Valour Day 2019; President presents medals to families of jawans killed in line of duty, including the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Feb 14 Pulwama terror attack pic.twitter.com/kW5vJlqwsE — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

The app will show the financial benefit provided to the families of martyrs and the app will also be used to provide other kind of help to martyrs' families.

This was President Kovind's first visit to the memorial located in Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi. The president was accorded a "national salute" and presented a guard of honour by a joint column of troops from all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.

CRPF Valour Day is celebrated to remember a gallant fightback mounted in 1965 by the CRPF personnel at the Sardar post in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

The National Police Memorial was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 last year. The 30-foot-tall structure was unveiled on the occasion of the police commemoration day.

It may be recalled that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had launched an app named 'Bharat Ke Veer' for helping families of martyred central paramilitary forces in 2017. The App and website was launched by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

