New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award on Saturday.

Sharing a post on X, along with pictures, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, run by President's Secretariat wrote, "President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, upon President Droupadi Murmu."

"The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women," the post read.

After receiving the award, President Murmu said that the "honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste."

President Murmu arrived in Timor Leste earlier today, after concluding her visits to Fiji and New Zealand.

In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Jose Ramos-Horta at the airport.

Moreover, cheerful children also greeted her on the way from the airport.

She also held a bilateral meeting with her Timor Leste counterpart today in Dili, underlining the strong connect between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed the opportunities to enhance the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste. President Murmu's visit is the first-ever Head of State

level visit from India to the South East Asian country.

President Murmu, in Dili the capital city of Timor Leste, also paid floral tributes to V.V. Giri, former President of India, on his birth anniversary.

She also addressed the Indian Community Reception in Dili.

President Murmu was accorded ceremonial reception and guard of honour at the Presidential Palace in Dili. The President's visit to Timor Leste comes at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta.

The Timor Leste President, and President Murmu also made press statements.

Prior to Timor Leste, President Murmu visited New Zealand and Fiji. In Fiji, she was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji'.

President Murmu termed it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.

President Murmu had departed from New Delhi on August 4 for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste.