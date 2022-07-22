NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of the country after defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Now Ram Nath Kovind is the President of the country. His term ends on July 24. The country's first tribal and second woman president will take oath on July 25. Draupadi Murmu will get exactly what benefits as the president of the country, how much is she going to get paid? From October 2017, the monthly salary of the President has increased from 1.5 lakhs to 5 lakhs per month. They get all facilities including medical and housing. Apart from this, the president also gets a monthly pension of one and a half lakh rupees after the end of the term of the presidency.

President of India: Privileges of the 'First Citizen'

5 lakh monthly salary. (tax free)

All facilities including free medical treatment, examination.

Free accommodation at Raisina Hills.

President's special car. (Custom Built Mercedes Bench S600)

A large amount of money is also allocated for the salaries of Rashtrapati Bhavan employees.

1.5 Lakhs per month as pension after retirement.

Two landlines and one mobile phone for free.

Security system including personal security guards.

Free air and train travel with companion.

