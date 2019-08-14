close

Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day

Preparations for India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations have been made across the country with special focus on security arrangements.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations. With a message of peace, harmony and goodwill, he has reminded fellow countrymen of continuing on the path of nation-building.

Highlighting the significance that August 15 has in the lives of all Indians - in the country and elsewhere, President Kovind said that there is no greater joy than seeing the national flag being hoisted around the world. Calling it a symbol of national pride, he said that it serves to remind the massive sacrifices made and the valour shown by the country's freedom fighters. "The generation that fought for India to be independent was not only interested in political power for Indians but in the development of society and every individual," he said.

President Kovind also remembered the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and said he had spoken of many challenges that the country and the world faces in contemporary times.

Hailing the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, President Kovind said that the people here would now be able to live a life of peace and prosperity. "I am confident that the recent changes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will greatly help the locals there," he said.

Thanking people for coming out in large numbers to vote in Lok Sabha election 2019, President Kovind said hailed the democratic principles of India. "Voters deserve congratulations for coming out and exercising their franchise in the 17th General election," he said. "It is our responsibility to take our country to newer heights with enthusiasm and we should work together for it."

Massive preparations have been made across the country for Independence Day celebrations. Security in New Delhi has been especially tightened. The Red Fort here has multi-layered security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from here on Thursday. Delhi Police, NSG commandos, snipers and SWAT teams have been deputed to ensure there is no compromise with the security. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for locals.

