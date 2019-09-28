close

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prakash Javadekar wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

File Image

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar extended their warm wishes to one of India`s greatest singer, Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

"Greetings and good wishes to Lata Mangeshkarji on her 90th birthday. May she be blessed with good health, happiness and joy," the President tweeted.

Born on September 28, 1929, singer and occasional music composer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country.

The recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists` Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942.

Wishing the Bharat Ratna, Prakash Javadekar tweeted, " Happy birthday to the Golden Voice of India, And dear to all of us, #BharatRatna Lata Mangeshkar ji! Lata didi`s melodious and soulful tones have given all of us moments of joy in this stressful life! I wish God a healthy and long life! #LataMangeshkar."

In a career spanning over seven decades, the `Lag Ja Gale Se` singer also known as the `Nightingale of India` has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer MS Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Tags:
Lata Mangeshkar90th birthdayRam Nath KovindPrakash Javadekar
