President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Awards to Teachers

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred National Awards to teachers for the year 2018 on the occasion of Teachers' Day at an event organised in New Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This was the 61st year of the National Teachers' Award.

The national-level awards are given to teachers on this special occasion to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

As many as 46 teachers were chosen from across the country to be felicitated in the national capital as India geared to celebrate Teachers' Day on Thursday. The list was already released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).

The MHRD had invited nominations for the award between May 6 and June 25, from which the teachers were selected on the basis of a three-tier process for the award. The first level of selection was scrutinized by a District Selection Committee. Thereafter, the District Selection Committee sent the selected nominees to a State Selection Committee, which further forwarded the selected candidates to an Independent National Jury. The nominated teachers gave a presentation before the independent Jury comprising a senior educationist.

The prestigious award carries a silver medal, certificate and Rs 50,000 as award money.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interacted with the recipients of the National Teachers’ Awards. The Union Minister said that he hoped that all teachers will try to fulfill the requirements of nation-building while adding, "an influential teacher adds more value to education and plays an important role in the holistic development of students."

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, who is on a 36-hour visit to Russia, expressed his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Teachers' Day. "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti," PM Modi said.