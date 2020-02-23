President Ram Nath Kovind hails SC for its verdict granting equal status for women in Army

Lauding the efforts of the Supreme Court in pursuing the "cherished goal of gender justice", President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (February 23) remarked that the apex court has always been "pro-active and progressive".

Addressing the International Judicial Conference 2020, President Kovind said the apex court has led "progressive social transformation" and talked abpout the Vishaka guidelines laid down by the top court over two decades ago for preventing sexual harassment of women at workplace. "In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been pro-active and progressive," President Kovind said.

"From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the Army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," he added.

"The Supreme Court of India also deserves admiration for carrying out many radical reforms that made justice more accessible to the common people. Landmark judgments passed by this court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our country," President Kovind said.

Addressing the conference, Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde expressed happiness over the positive outcome of deliberations in the conference and remarked that judges of various jurisdictions are bound by a common thread of "commitment to the dispensation of justice".

CJI Bobde noted that the verdicts delivered by the Supreme Court of India have been cited by other courts of the world, which means that India has served as a "beacon of hope" to several nations across the world.

CJI Bobde asserted that the job of the judiciary is not only to keep a check over those in power but to empower deprived citizens also.