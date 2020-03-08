President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on Women’s Day

New Delhi: President Ran Nat Kovind extended his greetings to women on the occasion of International Women`s Day on Sunday (March 8, 2020). President Kovind recognized the contribution of women towards the development of society and said that Women's day is an opportunity to show respect for the important role and untiring efforts of women in building society, country and the world.

Taking to Twitter President said, ''On International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world.''

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted women on this occasion and said that women have time and again proved their valour and have been a torchbearer of our lives, adding that India is witnessing a new era of women-led development were we see women leading from the front.

Shah wrote, ''Greetings on International Women’s Day. I bow to the Naari-Shakti who have time and again played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society. Women have always been the torch bearers of our lives, their selflessness and sacrifices in any role cannot be put in words.''

The Home Minister also lauded PM Modi's schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra yojana for women, Toilets under SBM, PM Ujjwala which has helped in the upliftment of women in the country and said that these schemes have brought holistic changes in their lives.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also extended his greetings and said, "I extend my best wishes to all the women. We are working towards women empowerment by the way of the new education policy. Today, `Beti Padhao, Beti Bacho` is reaching newer heights."

"We organised various activities in the last one week in view of empowering women. We facilitated women doing well in various areas be it sports, music or studies. I feel glad that girls are doing extremely well as compared to boys in various educational institutions," added Pokhriyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on International Women`s Day and his twitter account would be handled by the women achievers on this day. PM had earlier announced that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions.

International Women`s Day (IWD) is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.