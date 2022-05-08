हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates new campus of IIM in Nagpur

"I am sure that the ecosystem at IIM-Nagpur will provide the students with a mindset of becoming job creators instead of being job seekers," said President Kovind. 

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates new campus of IIM in Nagpur
Credits: ANI

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (May 8, 2022) inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

While addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony, President Kovind said, “I am sure that the ecosystem at IIM-Nagpur will provide the students with a mindset of becoming job creators instead of being job seekers.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
President Ram Nath KovindIndian Institute of ManagementIIM NagpurMaharashtra
Next
Story

Jammu: Drone movement detected and repulsed by BSF near International Border

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Khabren Khatakhat: Big allegation on Punjab government by Bagga's father