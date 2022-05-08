President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates new campus of IIM in Nagpur

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (May 8, 2022) inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

While addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony, President Kovind said, “I am sure that the ecosystem at IIM-Nagpur will provide the students with a mindset of becoming job creators instead of being job seekers.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present.