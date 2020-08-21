President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi express grief at loss of lives in Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire tragedy

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire tragedy in which nine persons were killed.

The incident took place late on August 20 night in the plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. At least 17 people were inside the hydroelectric plant and eight of them managed to come out, officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident. "Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," Kovind tweeted.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi called the tragedy as "deeply unfortunate" and hoped that the injured recover at the earliest. "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The Vice President tweeted, "Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."

Initial reports indicated that a short circuit led to an explosion resulting in a huge fire and a thick layer of smoke later engulfed the entire spot.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered a CID investigation into the fire. News agency PTI quoted Nagarkurnool District Collector as saying that nine people have died in the Srisailam hydel power plant fire mishap. According to reports, Additional DGP Govind Singh will head the CID investigation into the incident.

CISF experts along with other officials of the Telangana government are carrying out the search and rescue operations. The CISF had despatched a 39 member Fire Rescue and Disaster Management team led by Commandant Siddarth Raha. The team is equipped with fire-fighting equipment from the CISF's National Industrial Security Academy at Hakimpet to the Srisailem Dam fire site following a requisition from the DG, Fire Services, Telangana with the consent of DG, CISF and orders of Director NISA CV ANAND.

The team left at 8:35 am from NISA and covered a 245-km journey to reach the dam fire site at 1 PM. They have played an active role in removing the bodies from the tunnel and controlling the fire and smoke.