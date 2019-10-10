President Ram Nath Kovind presents colour to Army Aviation Corps

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented colours to the Army Aviation Corps in a ceremonial parade held at Army Aviation Base, Nasik Road. Combat Army Aviation Training School received the colours on behalf of the Army Aviation Corps.

President Kovind congratulated Lieutenant General Kanwal Kumar, Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation and all ranks (both serving and retired) for their devotion to duty and professional conduct.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind said, "Army Aviation Corps has earned 273 honours and awards for conspicuous gallantry and distinguished service. This speaks volumes about the exceptional valour and high spirit of the Corps personnel and is a model for all soldiers and officers of our armed forces. They have been excellent ambassadors of our country while operating overseas in countries like Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while serving at United Nations Peace Keeping Missions."

"Your courage and steadfastness have won you the Battle title ‘Kargil’ in ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999. Many of your squadrons have been awarded the prestigious ‘Chief of Army Staff Unit Citation’ for their exceptional performance. You have been excellent ambassadors of our country while operating overseas in countries like Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while on United Nations Peace Keeping Missions. You have performed much beyond the call of duty during natural calamities," he added.

Army Aviation Corps is the youngest corps of the Indian Army and it has excelled in all spheres and proved their mettle in various operations in the last 32 years. Immediately after its raising in 1986, the Army Aviation Corps proved its impeccable combat credentials during 'Operation Pawan' in Sri Lanka.

The ceremony was witnessed by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra and various civil and military dignitaries. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Lieutenant General SK Saini, GOC-in-C Southern Command along with a large number of serving officers and veterans also attended the ceremony.