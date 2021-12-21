हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind to embark on a 3-day visit to Kerala from today

"On December 21, the President will grace and address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod," the release read.

File Photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day visit to Kerala on Tuesday (December 21, 2021). President Kovind is scheduled to will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24 and, during his visit, the president will attend various events in Kasaragod, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. 

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and State Local Self Government and Excise Minister M V Govindan will also attend the event. The Convocation ceremony of the 2018-2020 batch is being conducted this year and 742 students are graduating.

"On December 22, the President will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi," the release added. 

The president will witness Operational Demonstration by the Southern Naval Command and visit Vikrant Cell.

President Kovind, who will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi on the morning of December 23, will attend an event organised by the PN Panicker Foundation there, the release said. 

(With agency inputs)

