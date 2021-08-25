President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Ayodhya via special train, tour Ram Temple construction site

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit three Uttar Pradesh cities namely Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya from August 26 to 29, the President's Secretariat informed on Tuesday. President Kovind will go to Ayodhya by train from Lucknow on August 29 and visit the construction site of Ram Temple and perform a Pooja.

In Ayodhya, he will also launch various projects of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government including renovation/construction of Tulsi Smarak Bhavan and development of Nagar Bus Stand and Ayodhya Dham.

As per an official statement, the President will be in Lucknow on August 26 and August 27 to attend two convocation ceremonies and unveil a statue of Dr Sampurnanand, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He will also inaugurate an auditorium at the Capt Manoj Pandey Sainik School in Lucknow.

On August 28, President Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Mahavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur.

President Kovind's visit to Uttar Pradesh will reportedly be his second one in the past two months. Earlier in June, he had visited his village Paraunkh in Kanpur. He had taken a train from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station to reach his village.

राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने कानपुर की अपनी रेल यात्रा के दौरान कानपुर देहात के झींझक और रूरा रेलवे स्टेशनों पर जनता का अभिवादन स्वीकार किया तथा अपने स्कूल और समाज सेवा के शुरुआती दिनों के पुराने परिचितों के साथ मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/5adPWYymsA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 25, 2021

Live TV