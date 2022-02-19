हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Jagannath Temple with first lady; Watch

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows President Kovind and her wife entering the Jagannath temple amid tight security to offer prayers.

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Jagannath Temple with first lady; Watch

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife and first lady Savita Kovind reached the prestigious Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Saturday. (February 19)

President is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

President is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, a priest at the temple said that he showed the President his father`s signature in the traditional register of pilgrims maintained by his family servitor at the 12th-century shrine.

"He was overwhelmed to see the signature," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind was received by Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

The President will inaugurate the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Srimad Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri on Sunday.

