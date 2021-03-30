हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
President Ramnath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind's bypass surgery at AIIMS successful, Rajnath Singh informs

President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted today.

President Ramnath Kovind&#039;s bypass surgery at AIIMS successful, Rajnath Singh informs
File photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was successfully operated upon at the AIIMS in Delhi, he had undergone a successful bypass surgery, the information was shared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

President Kovind had been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Saturday for a planned bypass procedure.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote: “I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery."

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday. After initial tests, doctors advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.

The AIIMS, in a the statement said, "The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts." 

Earlier on Saturday, the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation. The hospital had on Friday said, “President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation”.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
President Ramnath KovindRamnath Kovind
Next
Story

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan calls UP Police 'shameless and inhumane' over alleged extortion from rape victim

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Holi celebration of small screen stars