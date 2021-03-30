President Ramnath Kovind's bypass surgery at AIIMS successful, Rajnath Singh informs

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was successfully operated upon at the AIIMS in Delhi, he had undergone a successful bypass surgery, the information was shared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

President Kovind had been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Saturday for a planned bypass procedure.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote: “I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery."

The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2021

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday. After initial tests, doctors advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.

The AIIMS, in a the statement said, "The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts."

Earlier on Saturday, the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation. The hospital had on Friday said, “President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation”.