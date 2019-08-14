President’s medals honoured on fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel on Independence Day

56 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day. Of these, President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to 01 personnel, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to 08 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to 47 personnel.

44 personnel have also been awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day this year. Of these, President’s HG & CD Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to 08 personnel and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to 36 personnel.