Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has supported NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election. He also gave advice to the Congress high command. There has been a stir in politics due to the tweet of senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. In fact, on Wednesday night, senior Congress leader Pramod Krishnam tweeted that 'From Pandit Motilal Nehru till today, the Congress has always stood with the exploited, deprived and tribals, opposing Draupadi Murmu, a tribal woman candidate in the presidential election. In my view it is absolutely not appropriate, the party high command should reconsider this."

प.मोतीलाल नेहरु से लेकर आज तक कांग्रेस हमेशा “शोषित” वंचित और “आदिवासियों”

के साथ खड़ी रही है,राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में एक आदिवासी महिला उम्मीदवार द्रोपदी मुर्मू का विरोध करना मेरे “विचार” से बिलकुल उचित नहीं है,पार्टी हाई कमान को इस पर “पुनर्विचार”

करना चाहिये. July 13, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today has called a meeting of senior Congress leaders at 10 Janpath. Apart from the presidential election to be held on July 18, many other issues will be discussed in the meeting. This tweet of Pramod Krishnam has become a topic of discussion before the Congress meeting. On the other hand, UPA's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha was welcomed at Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on Wednesday. On this too, Acharya Pramod Krishnam tweeted and wrote that "Yei Naubat aa gayi aab.. kisi 'Congressi' ko hi larwa dete."

Even before this, Acharya Pramod Krishnam made many such statements which seem completely different from the Congress. On 12 July also he took a dig at Yashwant Sinha, the presidential candidate. In fact, Yashwant Sinha had said that on being elected the President, I would act as the guardian of the Constitution and would prevent the government from doing anything that would violate democracy - such as toppling the elected government in the state.