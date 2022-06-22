The BJP has announced the name of tribal leader Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. After this announcement, her security was increased. From now on, she will get Z+ category security. Big challenge ahead. Therefore, the leader of Odisha started her journey by performing puja in the temple. However, not only the puja, but also the presidential candidate was seen cleaning the temple premises with a broom.

Whether she will become the country's second female president in the coming days, time will tell. But even after the announcement of his name as a candidate for this post, Draupadi Murmu explained that there is a similar attraction towards the soil. Today, on Wednesday morning, she reached the Jagannath Temple at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj. After offering prayers there, she went to the Shiva temple. In the temple premises, she took the broom in her hand. She cleans like an ordinary girl in the house. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media. Netizens also praised the tribal leader's simplicity.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

On Tuesday night, when she came to know that her name had been chosen as the candidate for the presidential polls at the BJP's legislature party meeting, she could not believe it. In the words of Draupadi Murmu, "I was really surprised. I can't believe it happened. For that I am grateful. When I come to office, I will do my duty according to the Constitution."

Draupadi was born in 1958 to a tribal family in Odisha. At first she was a teacher. Her political career began in 1997. She was elected as the district board councillor of Rairangpur. She then sat in the MLA's seat twice. She was also in Naveen Patnaik's cabinet. Murmu then served as Governor of Jharkhand till last year. Draupadi's fight is going to be tough though. Because the opposition camp's candidate against her is heavyweight Yashwant Sinha. But it goes without saying that Murmu has also started preparing. She is likely to file her nomination on June 25.