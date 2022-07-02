New Delhi: Ahead of the presidential election, will West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dump Opposition's President candidate Yashwant Sinha? This is what BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya has asked a day after Banerjee said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu's chances of winning the election are better.

Malviya had taken to Twitter and posted, "After her failed attempts to take over land of Tribals in Deucha Pachami and insistence that Janajatiya women wear gloves so that she could hold their hand and pose for a picture, Mamata Banerjee realises that her anti-tribal, anti-woman position is untenable. Will she dump YS? (sic)"

The West Bengal CM on Friday said that because of developments in Maharashtra, Murmu's chances of winning have become better. "Now we know Draupadi Murmu's chances are better because of developments in Maharashtra. We'll go by what opposition parties say," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister further said that the opposition could have considered her name if the BJP had discussed it with them before announcing it." BJP didn't discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should've taken our suggestions...then we could've considered," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal, which has been an ally of the BJP announced that it will support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential elections. The BJP-led NDA had declared Draupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate on June 21. The presidential candidate nominated by the BJP-led NDA filed her nomination papers at the Parliament Library Building in the national capital on June 24.

Draupadi Murmu, the first woman tribal leader to file her nomination for the top constitutional post of the country, is a seasoned politician from Odisha coupled with an extensive background in the field of academics reflects that she will uplift the tribal sections of the country. Draupadi Murmu, who was declared BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. She will face opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential contest on July 18. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. The elections for the President of India will take place on July 18 and the results will be out on July 21. The term of present Rashtrapati Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.

(With ANI inputs)