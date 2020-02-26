Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals for peace and brotherhood to restore normalcy in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 26) made an appeal to people to maintain peace and brotherhood for restoring normalcy in the national capital.

Breaking his silence over the violence in the national capital, the Prime Minister took to social media and said, "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy."

In another tweet, he said, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy."

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has, however, demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failure to control the violence in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, she said, "The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign."

She also criticised the Delhi Police for remaining "paralysed in the last 72 hours" and added that "Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "If Amit Shah and his police force can`t stop the riots then why is he not sending the Army? The Army should be sent immediately to Delhi and action should be taken against those who incited riots."