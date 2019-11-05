Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting on pollution after return from ASEAN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the grave situation arising due to pollution in various parts of northern India.

He also reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India, according to a statement by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO).

"PM @narendramodi chaired a meeting in which the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India was discussed. PM also reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India," the PMO said in a tweet.

This is Modi`s first meeting on pollution after he returned from Thailand. The PMO has held a series of meetings since Sunday when Delhi`s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated sharply and resulted in choking conditions.

On Monday, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra had reviewed the measures taken by the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle air pollution. Mishra sought to know the details of additional measures taken to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning in these states during the last 24 hours.

Mishra emphasised the importance of pre-emptive action, as necessary. He said there is need to establish a mechanism for immediate action.

He appreciated the efforts being taken by all concerned and mentioned that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution.

