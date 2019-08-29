close

PM Modi launches Fit India Movement, rues lack of physical activities with advent of technology

The Fit India Movement aims to make physical activities and sports a part of daily life of the people. 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched the Fit India Movement from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (IGI) stadium in the national capital on Khel Diwas or National Sports Day. He was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and  Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. 

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "Sports has a direct relation with fitness. But today's Fit India Movement is more than that. Fitness is not just sports but an important part of our lives."

The PM saluted Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest hockey players in the history of the sport, on his 114th birth anniversary.

Ruing on how physical activity has been reduced with the advent of technology, the Prime Minister said, "Fitness has been an integral part of our way of life, our way of life. But over time, we have become indifferent to fitness. Till a few decades ago, physical activities were easy in the life of a normal person. 

Taking a shot at people relying on technology such as fitness bands, mobiles fitness and diet apps etc, "How times have changed! People would cycle or walk often. Soon with technological advancements, physical activities went down. Today people have gadgets and technology to now tell us how many steps we've taken... But no one even tracks at these technologies properly."

The Prime Minister went on the present examples from across the world where fitness played a crucial role in national development.

Addressing the gathering at the stadium, Rijiju said, "This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this." 

During his latest Mann Ki Baat - a popular radio address by the PM – he had asked people to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’. “It will be an interesting campaign for all alike, women, children, young and old," PM Modi said. 

The Fit India Movement will be managed by more than 11 ministries with the coordination of each other including Sports Ministry, HRD ministry, Panchayati Raj Ministry, Rural Development Ministry etc.

Top industrialists, sportspersons, actors and other celebrities have extended their support to the Fit India Movement and pledged to take part in it.

Fit India MovementPM Modi
