Prime Minister Narendra Modi in US: From Houston to New York, a peek into his packed itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to adress the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session during his US visit from September 21 to 27. The much-talked about mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event will take place on Sunday (September 22) at NRG Stadium Houston, Texas.

The Prime Minister will also meet US President Trump on the sidelines of UNGA session.

PM Modi will land in the US on the late afternoon of September 21. The week-long itinerary will see him visit Houston and New York. He'll will leave for India on the forenoon of September 27. Here's a quick look at his complete schedule in the US:

Saturday, September 21

PM Modi lands in Houston, US in the evening, He'll meet the CEOs of 16 US energy companies.

Sunday, September 22

Location: NRG Stadium Houston, Texas

8 pm (IST): 'Howdy, Modi!' event at Houston where the Prime Minister will address the Indian community.

Monday, September 23

Location: UNGA

8.15 pm to 8.30 pm (IST): Climate Action summit. PM Modi is the third speaker and will deliver national statements. 63 nations are participating in the summit.

Location: Trusteeship Council Chamber, UN

9 pm to 9.30 pm (IST): High-level UN meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

Location: UN

2:00 am to 3:30 am (IST)

Leaders dialogue on strategic responses to terrorist and violent extremists' narrative.

Tuesday, September 24

PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump and attend lunch hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Location: Lotte New York Palace

1:00 am to 2:30 am (IST): Third India Pacific Island Summit

PM Modi will meet leaders of 12 Pacific countries – Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Island, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Location: ECOSOC Chamber, UN

4:00 am to 5:00 am (IST)

Modi to host special event 'Leadership matter: Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the contemporary world'. The event will be attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Jamaica PM Andrew Holness and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

This is the first time that an Indian icon will be celebrated at the UN. Special UN postage stamp to celebrate 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be release. Gandhi Solar Park and Gandi Peace Garden will be inaugurated at the UN headquarters.

On the same day, PM Modi will also be honoured with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 'Global Goalkeeper's Award' for his leadership in the field of sanitation through 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. The award is given every year to a world leader for achievement in a specific sustainable development goal.

Wednesday, September 25

6.15 pm to 6.35 pm (IST)

PM Modi to present the keynote address at Bloomberg Global Business Forum. He'll later head the round table discussion with 45 Amercian CEO at India investment meet. Companies expected to attend are – Amway Corp, Bank of America, Coca Cola, Deloitte, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc, JPMorgan & Chase, Lockheed Martin, Marriott International, MasterCard, Microsoft, Visa, Walmart Retail.

1:00 am to 2:30 am (IST)

Location: Lotte New York Palace

India Caricom summit (1st India Caribbean summit)

--Leaders from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago will participate in the summit.

Thursday, September 26

PM Modi to hold several bilateral meets.

Friday, September 27

7:30 pm to 8.30 pm (IST)

PM Modi's to address at the UNGA