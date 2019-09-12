Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first paperless Legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated India's first paperless Legislative Assembly in Jharkhand. Constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore, the three-storey Legislative Assembly building is located at Kute gram in Ranchi. Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when the building was inaugurated by the prime minister. It is to be noted that Jharkhand CM Das had laid down the foundation stone of the new Jharkhand Assembly building on June 12, 2015.

The new building is spread over an area of 39 acres and it has 57,220 square metres of built-up area. On Wednesday, the state Cabinet had decided to hold a special one-day session at the new facility on Friday. The building also has provisions for water harvesting and energy conservation.

After inuagurating the new buidling, PM Modi launched the National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self Employed Persons with annual turnover not exceeding Rs 1.5 crore. It is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for entry age of 18 to 40 years with a provision for minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 monthly on attaining the age of 60 years. The Central Government shall give 50 percent share of the monthly contribution and remaining 50 percent contribution shall be made by the beneficiary.

“With this nation-wide launch, the facility for enrollment under the scheme has been made available to the prospective beneficiaries through 3.50 lakh Common Service Center (CSCs) across the country,” an official release said. People can also self-enroll by visiting the portal www.maandhan.in/vyapari. The eligible Vyaparis can visit their nearest CSCs and get enrolled under the scheme.

At the time of enrollment, the beneficiary is required to have an Aadhaar card and a saving bank/ Jan-dhan Account passbook only. He/ She should be within 18 to 40 years of age group. GSTIN is required only for those with turnover above Rs 40 lakhs. The enrolment under the scheme is free of cost for the beneficiaries and is based upon self-certification.

As per the 100-day plan of the government, the new scheme will target enrolling 25 lakh subscribers in 2019-20 and 2 crore subscribers by 2023-2024. An estimated 3 crore Vyaparis in the country are expected to be benefitted under the pension scheme, the release added.