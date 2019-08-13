close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent lighting in Parliament House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening inaugurated permanent colourful lights on the exterior of the Parliament building.

 

 

Besides PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha, several cabinet ministers and MPs were also present at the inauguration event.

The LED lights - 875 in all - lend a new ambience and aesthetics to the Parliament, the nation's biggest temple of democracy. These lights save electricity and are environment-friendly, and would frequently change colours, making the Parliament House look more grandeur. 

These lights are also installed in the Parliament library and Parliament Annexure building. The Parliament was previously decked up for special occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti but will now have these lights as a permanent beautification feature.

South Block and North Block had already been fitted with these lights.

ParliamentNarendra Modi
