Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Saudi Arabia energy minister Abdulaziz bin

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, on Tuesday met Minister for Energy, Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. PM Modi also met Saudi Arabia's Minister of for Environment Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, in Riyadh and held "useful discussion" on exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing and water technologies between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend Future Investment Initiative (FII). The FII Forum is also known as the `Davos in the Desert` which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.