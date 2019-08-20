Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the Congress leader who had served as India's PM between 1984 and 1989. "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote.

Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

Congress president and Rajiv's widow Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to him at Veer Bhumi earlier in the day. She was accompanied by son Rahul, daughter Priyanka and former PM Manmohan Singh.

Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/3tcPgY4u3K — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Former President Pranab Mukherjee also paid tributes to Rajiv at Veer Bhumi. Floral tributes were offered.

Rajiv was the son and political successor of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was the sixth PM of India and when he first took office, he was the youngest Indian PM. He was assassinated by the LTTE on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during election campaign.