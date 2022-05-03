Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Denmark as part of his three-nation Europe tour, was seen trying his hand at playing a ‘dhol’ on Tuesday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen dressed in grey Indian attire and trying to play dhol with one hand. He was surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora who were seen performing to the beats of dhol.

#WATCH | Denmark: Drum performances by Indian and Danish communities in Copenhagen. PM Modi tries his hand on a drum and meets members of the Indian community later. pic.twitter.com/CenY80C0Ta — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

PM Modi was also accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora when he arrived in Denmark earlier in the day. PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora settled in Denmark during which he said that Indians have “had no role in harming the planet” and the need of the hour is to promote a 'lifestyle for the environment'.

The PM asked them to convince at least their five non-Indian friends to visit India.

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', in the auditorium with his Danish counterpart sitting in the front row, the prime minister also said that an Indian, wherever he goes in the world, contributes sincerely for 'karmabhoomi' (land of work), for that country.

The Prime Minister also appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and both sides to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

PM Modi, who arrived in Copenhagen from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture. He will visit France next.