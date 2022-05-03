हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays 'dhol' in Denmark's Copenhagen, Watch

Dressed in a grey Indian attire, PM Modi was seen trying to play dhol with one hand. He was surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora who were seen performing to the beats of dhol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays &#039;dhol&#039; in Denmark&#039;s Copenhagen, Watch

Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Denmark as part of his three-nation Europe tour, was seen trying his hand at playing a ‘dhol’ on Tuesday. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen dressed in grey Indian attire and trying to play dhol with one hand. He was surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora who were seen performing to the beats of dhol.

 

 

PM Modi was also accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora when he arrived in Denmark earlier in the day. PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora settled in Denmark during which he said that Indians have “had no role in harming the planet” and the need of the hour is to promote a 'lifestyle for the environment'. 

The PM asked them to convince at least their five non-Indian friends to visit India.

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', in the auditorium with his Danish counterpart sitting in the front row, the prime minister also said that an Indian, wherever he goes in the world, contributes sincerely for 'karmabhoomi' (land of work), for that country.

The Prime Minister also appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and both sides to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

PM Modi, who arrived in Copenhagen from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture. He will visit France next.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiDenmarkCopenhagendholPM Modi plays DholIndian dispora
Next
Story

Heatwave conditions to return to Maharashtra and Rajasthan in coming days: India Meteorological Department

Must Watch

Exclusive Interview with Danish Kaneria: 'Shahid Afridi forced me to convert to Islam'