Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares Insights From Ukraine Visit With Russian President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries. PM Modi also said that he discussed the Ukraine conflict with Putin. "Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," said Modi on X sharing details of his telephonic conversation with the Russian leader.

PM Modi shared insights from his visit to Ukraine and reiterates dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Prime Minister reflected on his successful visit to Russia last month, where he participated in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

During the summit, the two leaders reviewed the progress on various bilateral issues and discussed steps to further enhance the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

They also shared perspectives on a broad range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In their discussion, the leaders addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Prime Minister shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and genuine engagement among all parties to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution.

Both leaders agreed to maintain ongoing communication.

In the last two months, PM Modi had visited both - Russia and Ukriane - and has reiterated India's stand that this is not the era of the war. Despite Zelenskyy's criticism of PM Modi for hugging Putin, India has maintained a coordial relation with both the countries.