Prime Minister Narendra Modi slightly richer, Home Minister Amit Shah's net worth falls: PMO

The asset declarations submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has shown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s net worth increased by Rs 36 lakh in 2020 when compared to 2019. The net worth of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, took a hit this year in comparison to last year.

According to PM Modi's latest asset declaration, his net worth was Rs 2.85 crore as of June 30, 2020, while it was Rs 2.49 crore last year. The asserts of PM Modi have increased marginally due to bank deposits of around Rs 3.3 lakh and returns on safe investments worth Rs 33 lakh during 2019.

The declaration by PMO shows that PM Modi had only Rs 31,450 as cash in hand and a bank balance of Rs 3,38,173 and had Bank Fixed Deposit and MOD balance of Rs 1,60,28,939 at SBI Gandhinagar NSC branch.

The prime minister has National Savings Certificates (NSC) worth Rs 8,43,124, life insurance policies worth Rs 1,50,957 and tax-saving Infra bonds worth Rs 20,000. The moveable assets declared by PM Modi are worth around Rs 1.75 crore.

PM Modi has no loans and has no personal vehicle against his name. He possesses four gold rings, weighing approximately 45 grams and is valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. The declarations also revealed that PM Modi jointly owns a plot in Sector-1 in Gandhinagar, measuring 3,531 square feet.

On the other hand, the net worth of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has decreased in the last one year. As per the declarations, Shah has declared his net worth as Rs 28.63 crore as of June 2020, while it was Rs 32.3 crore in 2019.

Shah owns 10 immovable properties which are worth Rs 13.56 crore. According to the PMO declarations. The Union Minister has Rs 15,814 as cash in hand, Rs 1.04 crore in bank balance and insurance, pension policies worth Rs 13.47 lakh, Rs 2.79 lakh in fixed deposit schemes and jewellery worth Rs 44.47 lakh.

The net worth of Shah took a dip in 2020 mainly because of the fall in the market value of the quoted securities held by him.